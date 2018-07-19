Franciscan PCAs finish new course

Seven Franciscan Health employees who chose to increase their basic clinical skills and health care education have completed initial training through a new program.

The employees passed the six-week Patient Care Assistant I (PCA I) Program at the south-side hospital. Launched earlier this year, the program offers hospital workers the opportunity to develop into new PCA roles, assisting hospital patients with tasks such as bathing, feeding and mobility.

This program consists of two weeks of classroom training, as well as hands-on, practical skills instruction, and training on high-fidelity manikins in the simulation lab. They also spent four weeks of supervised clinical experience on various nursing units.

“PCAs work alongside nurses and therapists to provide basic care for our patients,” said Mary Beth Johnson, RN, community education manager for Franciscan Health Indianapolis. “As they progress in training, we anticipate some of our participants will be inspired to seek more advanced health care careers such as nursing or specialty therapists.”

The PCAs, who were recognized at a recent ceremony, have been reassigned to various units at Franciscan Health hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville. In later PCA II training, the group will learn more advanced skills such as starting IVs and Foley catheter placement, Johnson said.

The group includes Leliane Kline, Lorie McClain, Katlyn Burkhart, Makayla Noel, Delia Whitley, Doreen Price and John Jaladoni. Previously all worked in other support roles at the hospital in areas such as environmental services, linen services and nursing.

Applicants for the program should have good interpersonal skills and be comfortable in the patient care settings. A high school diploma or GED is required in addition to possessing math and reading skills.

For more information about the program please contact the program coordinator, Nola McCoy, MSN, RN, at Nola.mccoy@franciscanalliance.org.