Franciscan launches vascular surgery group

Patients in central Indiana will continue to have a high-quality health care option with the establishment of the new Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons.

This newly created specialty group offers a full range of services to treat both serious vascular diseases and venous conditions. Their offices are located at 5255 E. Stop 11 Road, Suite 430 on the Franciscan Health Indianapolis campus.

Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons has many years of experience and will begin seeing patients Sept. 30 at their new location. The surgeons are:

Charles S. Kiell, MD, is board-certified in surgery and vascular surgery. He received his medical degree from the New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey. After finishing a residency in general surgery at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, he completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Robert A. McCready, MD, is board-certified in general surgery and vascular surgery. After earning his medical degree at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, he completed a general surgery residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Brian Rapp, MD, is board-certified in surgery and vascular surgery and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation. A graduate of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, Rapp completed a general surgery residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine. He finished a fellowship in vascular surgery at Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute-Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.

Thomas H. Webb III, MD, is board-certified in surgery and vascular surgery. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia and completed a residency in general surgery at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Webb later completed fellowship training in vascular surgery at the University of Chicago.

Kiell, McCready, Rapp and Webb all are former members of Cardiac Surgery Associates (CSA), an independent group that chooses to practice at Franciscan Health. Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons perform their procedures at Franciscan Health Heart Center.

The vascular team will remain in the same medical office building as the CSA cardiothoracic surgeons, Drs. Marc Gerdisch, Manesh Parikshak and Andrew Barksdale. This proximity will allow for ongoing close clinical collaboration as well as operational integration with Franciscan Physician Network.

To schedule an appointment with Franciscan Physician Network Vascular Surgeons, call 317-528-1212.

Franciscan Physician Network is a division of the Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance. To learn more about network primary and specialty care physicians and providers in Indiana and Illinois, visit FranciscanDocs.org.