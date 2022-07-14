Franciscan Health’s free pregnancy app reaches 1,100 users in first year

In just a year since Franciscan Health’s Family Birth Centers introduced their patients to the YoMingo pregnancy app, about 1,100 new moms and moms-to-be have benefited from the free online tool’s information and support.

YoMingo is a free parent education program available through a smartphone app and website. The medically accurate content covers pregnancy, labor and birth, postpartum, breastfeeding and newborn care, while tools include a contraction timer, kick counter, feeding log, diaper log, journal and more.

“The app is something that our patients, especially this tech-savvy generation, want. It’s information at their fingertips, and we’re happy to provide that,” said Tristan Kirby, director of community education in Franciscan Health’s Western Indiana division.

YoMingo is available on any device with an internet connection and comes in 14 different languages. Once users register for an account, they can download the free app by searching for YoMingo in the App Store or Google Play.

Patients can receive access to YoMingo through OBGYNs and pediatricians at Franciscan Physician Network or through OBGYNs who deliver at Franciscan Health, or by going to this LINK. After signing up, an email will be sent with login instructions.

Kirby said that the education is organized into sections and is searchable, making it easy to use, even in the hectic life of a new parent. “The education is short, no more than three-minute videos and short blog entries. It’s easy to use and accessible at any time of the day,” she said.

The YoMingo app complements Franciscan Health’s perinatal education classes, which can be found by going to FranciscanHealth.org and clicking on the “Patient Resources” menu, then clicking on “Classes, Events & Support Groups.”