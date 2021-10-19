Franciscan Health’s Fertility Care Center Provides Natural Family Planning

The newly opened Franciscan FertilityCare Center offers help to couples in avoiding or achieving pregnancy naturally. The Center also offers services for all females during childbearing years who are experiencing infertility and/or cycle disorders.

The Center, located at 610 E. Southport Rd, Indianapolis, is based on the Creighton Model FertilityCare System, a highly effective, scientific system of natural family planning. It is the only known approach that has a medical component known as Natural Procreative Technology, a women’s health science that works cooperatively with a woman’s menstrual cycle.

Not only does the couple know when they are naturally fertile or infertile, but the chart also reveals abnormalities in a woman’s health, allowing her specially trained physician to identify and treat health issues.

“With this technology, a woman’s reproductive and gynecological health may be monitored through charting biomarkers,” said Michael Padilla, DO, medical director of the Center in a press release. “Our medical team can diagnose and provide cooperative solutions for infertility and many other reproductive and gynecological issues.”

Dr. Padilla, who also practices with Franciscan Physician Network South 31 Family Care, is assisted by Marilyn Haywood, RN, who works as a FertilityCare Practitioner using the Creighton Model.