Franciscan Health to offer multiple vaccine drives

Flu season is here and Franciscan Health is going to be offering drive through vaccine clinics this month. Here are the times and dates of the upcoming clinics.

Franciscan Health Stones Crossing (1703 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood)

Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine (2030 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove)

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis, (8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis) Current COVID testing site on the south side of the campus. Between the Women and Children’s Center (Ent. 2) and Cancer Center (Entrance 4)

Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Available vaccines: COVID (Pfizer vaccine/ages 12 and older only), shingles, pneumonia and flu (high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options).

Participants should bring their insurance cards to avoid other charges and dress appropriately to ease administration of the vaccines. Only patients 6 months and older can be seen.