Franciscan Health Selects Quality Improvement, Regulatory Compliance Director

It was announced via press release that Alicia Garver. MSN, RN, CPHQ, has been appointed administrative director of quality improvement and regulatory compliance for Franciscan Health Central Indiana.

In that role, she will oversee efforts to standardize processes and structure to reduce variation, achieve predictable results, and improve outcomes for patients and Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel. Further, she is responsible for the organization’s adherence to laws, regulations, guidelines and specifications relevant to its business processes.

Garver most previously served as manager of quality following a stint as a lead quality coordinator. She has served in other areas since joining Franciscan in 2006, including lead clinical outcomes specialist and critical care nurse. Before, worked as a bedside nurse for Select Specialty Hospital in Beech Grove.

She also served as an adjunct clinical faculty member with the University of Indianapolis.

A resident of Shelbyville, Garver earned a master’s in nursing education from Western Governors University. She is a member of the National Association for Healthcare Quality and the Indiana Association of Healthcare Quality.