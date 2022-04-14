Franciscan Health rated top hospital for heart care

Franciscan Health Central Indiana has been rated the top hospital in the state for heart care.

The 2022 ratings – announced by CareChex®, an information service of Quantros, Inc. – reports that Franciscan Health Indianapolis is No. 1 in Indiana for medical excellence in cardiac care. Quantros also named the hospital No. 1 in the state for medical excellence in interventional coronary care for the second year in a row.

Physicians and staff of the Franciscan Health Heart Center, part of the Indianapolis hospital, have routinely been among the first adapters of advanced procedures and devices, including brachial artery approach for cardiac catheterizations, interventional valve replacements, extracellular matrix for heart and valve repairs and the Watchman device for patients with atrial fibrillation. Franciscan Health participates in several research studies as well, including studies for medications and devices. Members of Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians and Cardiac Surgery Associates provide the foundation of the center’s medical expertise and innovations.

The Heart Center was among the first facilities in the country to pioneer an emergency heart attack response team protocol that initiated treatment for heart attack patients more quickly once they reached the hospital’s emergency department. The Heart Center also is home to one of the first cardio-oncology clinics that monitors the heart function of cancer patients during their treatments.

“Our Heart Center team is a dynamic group of professionals whose curiosity, passion and compassion push them forward,” said James Callaghan, MD, president and CEO for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. “They offer our patients the best in cardiac care, and their commitment to excellence supports our Franciscan Mission.”

The CareChex rating system is designed to assist hospitals and healthcare systems in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting clinical excellence to patients, payers and employers.