Franciscan Health offers free therapeutic art classes for victims of violence

A traumatic event can dramatically change one’s life and the road to recovery can be daunting. But there are ways to help cope and continue a person’s healing journey.

That’s why Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Care Management and Beacon of Hope Crisis Center are offering a new program to help victims. Take It Out In Art! is a free class intended for any victim of violence.

“This class sprung out of an idea for taking images of things that are troublesome or vexing and creating something new, maybe even beautiful out of it,” said Caroline Fisher, RN, a retired certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and former coordinator of Center of Hope at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Fisher and artist Patty Coulter, founder of Patty Coulter Fine Arts, will lead the classes, which are held in Classroom 5 at the Franciscan Education and Support Services Center at 421 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood. Supplies are provided, but participants are free to bring their own paint brushes.

Coulter, an Indiana resident, began her career in Interior Design in California where she lived for 30 years. After 20 years in interior design, she went into fine art and fell in love with watercolor.

She has studied in Italy, Spain, France and California and continues taking workshops locally through the Indiana Watercolor Society. She also paints in open studio sessions each week.

Patty’s inspiration comes from her life experience and the beauty in “God’s World.” She is also a member of the Southside Art League and an award-winning artist.

Each class is limited to 10 and people must wear masks and practice safe social distancing. Upcoming courses:

21, 28 and Feb. 4 (2-4 p.m.)

19, 17, 24 and March 3 (7-9 p.m.)

March 25, April 1, 8, 15 (10 a.m.-Noon)

Registration is required. To do so, call Caroline Fisher at (317) 528-5440 or email her at Rosiecaro@aol.com.