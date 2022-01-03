Franciscan Health Indianapolis welcomes first New Year’s baby of 2022

The clock struck midnight and Atticus Charles Eggers became the first baby born in 2022 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. He was the first infant born in Marion County on New Year’s Day.

Atticus, the son of Alisha and Drew Eggers of Trafalgar, weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

At the end of December 2021, nearly 2,100 babies had been born at the Indianapolis hospital. More than 62,000 infants have been delivered there since 1995, when the Women and Children’s Services program was consolidated at the 8111 S. Emerson Ave. medical campus.

The parents of the first New Year Day baby born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis also receive a gift basket containing a variety of items for the infant.

Each time a child is born at the hospital, Jesus Loves Me chimes throughout the hospital via the public address system.