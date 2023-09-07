Franciscan Health Indianapolis verified as Level III Trauma Center

Franciscan Health Indianapolis has been verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Committee on Trauma (COT). This achievement recognizes the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.

Hospital President and CEO Lori Price said, “Franciscan Health Indianapolis is committed to providing exceptional care in all areas, and our verification as a Level III center affirms that commitment.”

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, as outlined by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma in its current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

“Indiana is expanding trauma care throughout the state, so this is a public health initiative. We want to make sure we’re taking care of the whole patient, not just in time of illness, but in time of injury as well. That’s part of our core Franciscan mission and values,” said Christy Claborn, trauma program manager at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis applied to the state in February 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning. In May 2020, the state named the hospital a provisional Level III Trauma Center as it went through the ACS verification process.

“Over the past three years, we have been working to build our trauma center,” Claborn said. “Level IIIs are able to care for the majority of injured patients. We provide rapid access to surgeons, to the OR, and have trauma-trained physicians and nurses on staff. Our commitment to improving injured patient care keeps patients closer to home.”

The ACS Committee on Trauma’s verification program does not designate trauma centers. Rather, the program provides confirmation though verification that a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients.