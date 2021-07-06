Franciscan Health Indianapolis selects new hospital COO

Franciscan Health Central Indiana has made a key leadership appointment for its Indianapolis hospital.

Terri Ruff, Vice President of Operations, has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer for Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

In her previous role, Ruff established service line strategy and operations for greater clinical care quality improvement, cost management and growth. She has led improvements in surgery and Heart Center operations, expanded clinical collaboration services with new partner hospitals and has acted as an “ambassador” in those partnerships. Further, she has engaged physicians in quality improvement and value provision across our service lines.

Ruff’s career at Franciscan began in 1984 as a radiologist technologist and she later served as Imaging Manager. In 2002, she was named Imaging Director and a decade later became Executive Director for the Heart Center. She was appointed Vice President of Operations in 2016.

A resident of Avon, Ruff received her undergraduate degree in health arts from the University of St. Francis, where she later earned master’s degrees in healthcare administration and business administration.