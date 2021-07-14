Franciscan Health Indianapolis changes drive-through COVID-19 screening process, location

After testing more than 63,000 adults and children for the coronavirus during the last 16 months, Franciscan Health Indianapolis closed its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Sunday, July 11.

Future testing will be conducted through the outpatient lab (Entrance 6) at the Indianapolis hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave.

“Staff from several hospital departments have pulled together since March 2020 in response to the pandemic with dedication and creativity to meet the testing needs for our patients and community,” said Julie Glover, director of patient safety. “With our two-lane drive-through testing center, we accommodated a daily average of 100 to 150 patients for several months.”

The demand for testing has dropped dramatically during the last few months, thanks to the availability of vaccines for COVID-19. Individuals with a doctor’s order may still be tested at Franciscan Health Indianapolis by appointment.

Patients with identified virus symptoms will be tested in their cars in designated parking spaces. Patients without symptoms who are being screened before travel or surgery will be tested at the outpatient lab inside entrance 6.

“We put the safety of our patients and staff first and will continue to monitor the need for testing and adapt with this in mind,” Glover said.

Appointments are available Monday through Saturday by calling (317) 528-8974.