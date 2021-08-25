Franciscan Health changes visitation hours and requirements

Franciscan Health Central Indiana will continue to screen all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter its Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel hospitals.

All visitors will be required to wear a hospital- provided isolation mask. In clinical areas, visitors should maintain social distance (6 feet separation) and practice good hand hygiene. If wearing a cloth mask, the hospital issued isolation mask should be worn under it. Visitors must be 18 or older.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Inpatients: Inpatients may have 2 visitors at a time to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Visitors may rotate for non-COVID-19 suspect and confirmed patients. Rotating visitors should wait in their vehicles until the current visitor leaves the hospital. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital.

Visitors for COVID-19 confirmed, or suspect Inpatients: Allowed 2 visitors per day. Visitors may change each day but may not rotate within the same day. Visitors must wear full PPE including a mask for COVID-19 confirmed and suspect patients. Visitors do not wear N-95 masks because they are not fit tested. Visitors should wear hospital isolation mask(s). If the patient is on high- flow oxygen, visitor should double their masks. BiPAP and nebulizers have in-line filters so only 1 mask is required. In addition, if the patient is receiving intermittent aerosolizing treatment such as a nebulizer the visitor should be asked to step out during the treatment to avoid unnecessary risk of exposure. Visitors must complete education for PPE use and wear all required PPE. Visitors recently tested COVID-19 positive, asymptomatic, and beyond their isolation/quarantine period (10 days from onset of symptoms), would no longer be considered COVID positive and may visit. If they are still in the initial infection and contagiousness phase, they will not be allowed to visit.



Labor & Delivery: A laboring woman will be allowed 2 visitors during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed. Post-Partum patients are allowed 2 visitors.

NICU: Mother and one additional person will be allowed to visit a child in NICU. In extraordinary and end-of-life situations, the facility may allow an additional 1-2 visitors to visit, provided proper social distancing and PPE usage requirements are followed.

Emergency Room: Patients may have 2 designated visitors per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from or admitted to the hospital.

Exception – Victims of sexual assault have the right to an advocate, as stated in SEA 146. If requested by the patient, a victim advocate may be present during a medical forensic exam.

Outpatients/Ambulatory: Patients may have 2 designated visitors per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving.

Surgery: Patients may have 2 designated visitors per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital.

End-of-Life: 2 visitors will be allowed to visit at a time based on clinical resources. Visitors may rotate. Number of rotations may be limited based on clinical resources. Rotating visitors should wait outside the hospital until the current visitor leaves the hospital. If a visitor is COVID positive, arrangements may be made for visitation. Please coordinate COVID positive visitor plans with the screening desk prior to visit, if possible. COVID positive visitors must complete education for PPE use and wear all required PPE.

Exception-Clergy: Patients or their representatives may request a member of the Franciscan Spiritual Care Department or outside (community) clergy to be present. Clergy must wear required PPE while in attendance.

Other Exceptions made at the discretion of hospital administration.