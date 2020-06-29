Franciscan Health central Indiana Hospitals adjust visitation policy

As the novel COVID-19 coronavirus situation evolves in central Indiana, Franciscan Health’s three medical campuses in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel are updating their visitor policies.
Effective Monday, June 29, adult visitors will be allowed under these circumstances: Hospitals will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter the hospital.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene. Visitors must be 18 or older.
- Inpatients:Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. Visitation will be limited to one hour per day during the hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or 4-8 p.m. All inpatient visitors are required to enter through entrance 12 and will require screening then be provided with a sticker acknowledging their screening and will include the date/time of screening. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors.
- Labor &Delivery: A laboring woman will be allowed one visitor, a spouse or partner during labor and delivery. In addition, a labor coach will be allowed.
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): Mother and a significant other will be allowed to visit a child in NICU with daily screening for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms required. Failure to pass screening will result in a denial of visitation. Both parents may visit at the same time. In extraordinary and end-of-life situations, the facility may allow an additional one to two visitors, provided proper social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE) usage are followed.
- EmergencyRoom: Patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient isultimately released from or admitted to the hospital.
- Outpatients/Ambulatory: Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving.
- Surgery:Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital.
- Non-COVIDEnd-of-Life: In non-COVID end-of-life situations one visitor will be allowed for the duration. A second visitor will be allowed on a rotating basis with no more than two visitors at a time. Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit. External pastoral care is not considered part of the care team and are not permitted.
- COVID End-of-Life: In COVID end-of-life situations one visitor will be allowed to visit. The visitor must wear full PPE while in attendance. Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit, wearing full PPE while in attendance. External pastoral care is not considered part of the care team and are not permitted.
- Minors & Non-Decisional Patients: One visitor will be allowed only for patients that do not have actual or legal decisional capacity. Those include persons under 18, persons with dementia and persons whose condition precludes obtaining an accurate history or decision making.