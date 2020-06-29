Franciscan Health central Indiana Hospitals adjust visitation policy

As the novel COVID-19 coronavirus situation evolves in central Indiana, Franciscan Health’s three medical campuses in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel are updating their visitor policies.

Effective Monday, June 29, adult visitors will be allowed under these circumstances: Hospitals will continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. Those who do not pass screenings will not be permitted to enter the hospital.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene. Visitors must be 18 or older.