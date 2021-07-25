Franciscan Health athletic trainer recognized for professional excellence

David Jessup, a Franciscan Health Sports Medicine affiliate was selected to be one of three recipients of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association (IATA) professional excellence award, the healthcare company announced through a press release.

The Indiana native received his undergraduate degrees in athletic training and health education from Ball State then a master’s in exercise and health studies from Miami University of Ohio before going back to Muncie for his master’s in educational administration in 2007.

Through a press release, Franciscan Health stated that the IATA Professional Excellence Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated excellence through their work and service. To be eligible for this award a person must be an Indiana state licensed athletic trainer, be active in advancing and supporting the profession of athletic training, should make contributions to healthcare in Indiana, and be a well-respected member of their community.

To learn more about Franciscan’s athletic training program visit https://www.franciscanhealth. org/conditions-and-services/ sports-medicine/athletic- training.