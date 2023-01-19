Franciscan and ACS partner to provide transportation for cancer patients

Every day, cancer patients everywhere need a ride to treatment, but some hit a roadblock in getting to their appointments for much-needed care.

American Cancer Society (ACS) Road To Recovery© program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the program will be available to patients at Franciscan Health Cancer Center.

The ACS and Franciscan are looking for qualified volunteer drivers to help patients get to and from lifesaving treatment. Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and have access to a safe, reliable car.

“Transportation is a big barrier to care for our patients, and the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery is a vital program that assists so many who need help getting to and from appointments and treatment,” said Joan Himebrook, accreditation and community outreach coordinator for the Franciscan Health Cancer Center. “This resource helps patients stay on track with their cancer care, which leads to better outcomes.”

Patients must be traveling to a cancer-related medical appointment and other eligibility requirements may apply. For example, a caregiver will need to accompany a patient who needs assistance walking or is under age 18.

“Volunteering as a Road To Recovery® driver fulfills a critical need for many facing cancer in our community,” said Rachelle Anthony, senior manager, Cancer Support of the American Cancer Society in Indiana. “Even the best treatment plan won’t work if a patient can’t get there.”

The Road to Recovery program offers a flexible opportunity to support the community. The American Cancer Society takes the safety of volunteers and those with cancer seriously and has implemented guidelines to minimize COVID-19 risks, including vaccination and wearing masks. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can select the rides that work with their schedule, providing at least one to two rides per month.

To learn more about services and programs at Franciscan Health Cancer Center, visit its site HERE. To learn more about volunteering to drive cancer patients, visit cancer.org/drive or call 800-227-2345.