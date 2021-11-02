Franciscan ACO Awarded Perfect MSSP Quality Score Resulting in $26.6 Million Savings

Newly released results for the 2020 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) shows Franciscan Accountable Care Organization (ACO) setting the pace for success among its local competitors. In 2020, Franciscan ACO achieved a quality score of 100% and saved the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services $26.6 million, earning Franciscan ACO $13.3 million in shared savings.

As a participant in the MSSP, Franciscan ACO is responsible for the total cost and quality of care for over 51,000 patients. Franciscan partners with physician groups, hospitals, and other advance practice providers to provide highly coordinated, quality care to patients.

Contributing factors to success in 2020 included:

Coordination of Care Improved care coordination across the continuum Improved surveillance and management of high-risk patients Identification and closure of social determinants of health (SDoH) gaps



Quality Performance Highlights

100 th Percentile Performance in Tobacco Usage Assessment and Cessation

Percentile Performance in Tobacco Usage Assessment and Cessation 90 th Percentile Performance in Fall Risk Assessments

Percentile Performance in Fall Risk Assessments CMS Recognition for Marked improvement in Depression Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Hypertension Management

“In a year filled with challenges created by the global pandemic, we are pleased the results of the CMS performance year 2020 ratings reflect the tireless efforts of our dedicated physicians and staff to care for our patients under the most strenuous of circumstances,” said Dr. Al Tomchaney, Chief Medical Officer of Franciscan Health. “Through refined and renewed efforts in our multidisciplinary approach to patient care, our Franciscan team is working more collaboratively and efficiently than ever before with our partners and our patients. Striving to meet the needs of our patients through every step of their healthcare journey, we will continue to advance population health strategies in care management and quality of care initiatives for the betterment of those we are honored to serve.”

Franciscan ACO is committed to identifying social determinants of health, reducing barriers to care and engaging patients in care plans that suit their needs; and reducing unnecessary costs in care to create higher patient satisfaction and a more efficient healthcare experience.

In 2012, Franciscan Health was the first hospital system in the state of Indiana to form an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) with Medicare as part of the Medicare Pioneer ACO program. Franciscan transitioned into the MSSP program in 2015 and continues to participate in similar shared savings, value-based care agreements with other Medicare Advantage and commercial payer groups.