Four Roncalli senior athletes to compete collegiately

On Feb. 5, four Roncalli High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to compete collegiately. Daniel Heinrich signed with Valparaiso University (Valparaiso, Ind.) under coach Landon Fox to compete in football. Heinrich was on the honor roll, a captain of the football team, AllState, All-County, All-Conference and Academic All-State and his football team was Sectional Champions and State Champions. He plans to study mechanical engineering and is the son of Laura and Erick Heinrich.

Amber Linton signed to play softball at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) under coach Shonda Stanton. Linton was three-time All-County, All-Conference and third team All-State. During her career at Roncalli, her team was County Champions and Conference Champions three times. Linton plans to study accounting and finance at IU. Her parents are Shelly and Eric Linton.

John Matthews signed with Marian University (Indianapolis) to bowl under coach Jordan Gray. Matthews was the first recipient of the Mike McGreevy Sportsmanship Scholarship. He was an All-Conference bowler, team captain and team MVP. Matthews plans to study biology. He is the son of Michelle and Mike Matthews.

Jack Wardzala signed to play football at Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, Ohio) under coach Scott Loeffler. Wardzala was on the honor roll, the team MVP of 2019, All-State, All-Conference, Academic All-State, All-County Second Team, Indy Super Team Second Team, Blue-Grey All-American and O-D All-American. During his career at Roncalli, his team won the State Championship his freshman year and was Sectional Champions his senior year. Wardzala plans to study visual communications technology. His parents are Becky and John Wardzala.

“Congratulations to our senior student-athletes signing with their future schools! Thanks for all you have given to our school community these past four years. Also, thank you to the families, coaches and teammates for coming out to support this event!” said David Lauck, athletic director of Roncalli High School.