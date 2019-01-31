Former Greenwood City Council member charged with voyeurism

By Nancy Price

Brent Corey, a former Greenwood City Council member, has been charged with level 6 voyeurism.

The charges were filed by a Johnson County prosecutor on Monday, Jan. 27.

In June of last year, a victim reported to Greenwood police that she, along with several other women, were unknowingly filmed while they were at Corey’s lake home over the summer. Videos were discovered by the victim as she was searching for client files on a shared computer at Sizemore Insurance Company. The woman was employed by Corey, who owned the insurance company at the time.

The women were filmed nude or partially nude as they were changing clothes and using the bathroom at Corey’s lake home.

Indiana State Police were handed the investigation as Corey was on the Greenwood City Council at the time.

In August, Corey sold Sizemore Insurance Company to Walker Hughes Insurance Group. Several days later, he resigned from Greenwood City Council after 10 years of service.

Corey is due for an initial court appearance on Feb. 21. He could face up to 2 ½ years in jail and $10,000 in fines if convicted.