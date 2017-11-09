In Flu Season nourish your inner healer

We are magnificent miracles of the universe: created to express perfect health, yet each year we obediently, almost eagerly get vaccinated after having the bejeebers scared out of us and stress out over the looming flu season.

Guess what? Your holy temple comes complete with an internal healer. We just starve, kick it around, and deny a bit more this time of the year due to many reasons: increased sugar consumption, overeating fatty holiday foods, extreme cocktailing and subsequent dehydration, sleep deprivation, stress and overall poor nutrition. Plus, when winter’s sun is lower on the horizon our temples aren’t able to absorb enough sun-power to manufacture the sunshine vitamin D that feeds the immune system.

Professionals have known for some time that when you’re stressed, fearful and malnourished, the immune system is debilitated. When you cope with stress and restore yourself with wholesome, plant-based nutrition, allowing nature to nurture, the immune system improves your chances will greatly improve.

Seductive sugar, a legal drug, has a dreadful impact on the building blocks of our immune systems suppresses immunity for four to six hours. Sugar destroys the germ-killing ability of white blood cells for up to five hours after ingestion and interferes with the transport of vitamin C, important for immune function.

This season, focus on foods, beverages and supplements that ‘Super-Charge” your immune system: Plenty of raw fresh vegetables, greens, fruits, nuts, seeds and whole grains. Be happy and grateful for your abundance: even subtle shades of sadness and negative energy can weaken your immune system.

Probiotics like fizzy Kombucha, boost immune system functioning to fight viruses’ and parasites. Kombucha, a popular fermented beverage supplies billion and billions of ‘living’ probiotics that feed your immune system. Probiotics are live microorganisms that suppress the growth of bacteria that transform into carcinogens.

Chillax several times daily: take in 5 deep breaths through the nose, slowly release from the throat and then take a quiet nap with your pet to avoid sleep deprivation and release stress. Every time you pump gas, hold the handrail at the mall, or grocery cart handle, you’re exposed to pathogens. Don’t rub your eyes or stick your finger’s in hour mouth. Wash your hands frequently. Only you can prevent the flu by being a healthy inhospitable host. Show your immune system some love and feed it mindfully from God’s Apothecary.