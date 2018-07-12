Five tips for bringing your pet to work this summer

(Family Features) During the summer months, many employers plan events and switch up work schedules to give their team members a break to enjoy some fun in the sun. Extra days off, summer hours and company picnics are just a few of the ways employers create an enjoyable environment for their employees.

In a competitive talent market, employers are typically looking for new ways to provide the latest and greatest in employee benefits, eager to be the best place to work. One of the latest benefits to come to the corporate world is incorporating a dog-friendly atmosphere. In fact, a survey from Mars Petcare found that 87 percent of employers in the United States believe that being dog-friendly helps them retain and attract more talent.

“Having pets in the workplace can boost morale, increase physical activity and even improve productivity,” said Cheryl DeSantis, vice president of people and organization at Mars Petcare. “Our survey findings also discovered that nearly half of pet parents are concerned their pets are lonely while they are at work, and nearly 40 percent worry their dogs need to be walked and are either hungry or thirsty while they’re home alone. Bringing their pets to work with them can drastically eliminate these concerns.”

Keeping these five tips in mind when bringing your furry friend to work can help ensure a fun and safe time for all:

Put safety first. Keep your dog out of pet-free areas by using a leash, gate or crate while you are at work. If you are leaving your area, be sure to fetch your pup so he is never left unattended.

Give everyone – even dogs – a desk break. When you decide to get a drink of water or step away from your desk for a few minutes, it’s probably time for your furry friend to go on a break, too. Take your dog for a quick walk to stretch his legs, do his business and smell the summer flowers.

Follow the golden rule and always ask permission. It’s important to always ask permission to pet anyone’s dog, your coworkers’ included, since they know the best way to approach their pups. New environments and smells may lead to overstimulation for some pets, so if your canine companion gets overexcited, aggressive or anxious around your coworkers, be sure to take him outside for some fresh air, or even home, if necessary.

Entertain your pet. If your pet is bored, he may act out. Don’t forget to play with your pup periodically and be sure to bring your pet’s favorite toys from home to stimulate his mind throughout the day.

Don't forget the snacks. Stock up on treats to reward your pet's good behavior and keep him happy and satisfied. Dental treats can help clean your dog's teeth and freshen breath, so you and your coworkers can enjoy your pet's company without bad dog breath getting in the way.

