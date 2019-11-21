Five Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On Nov. 13, five Roncalli High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to compete collegiately.

Grace Irmer signed with Ohio Northern University (Ada, OH) under coach Katie Kuhn to compete in women’s volleyball. Irmer is a member of the National Honor Society, an All-County athlete and her volleyball team was four-time Conference Champions, three-time County Champions and three-time Sectional Champions. She plans to study exercise science and is the daughter of Heather and Mike Irmer.

Brayden Lowery signed to wrestle at the University of Indianapolis under Coach Jason Warthan. Lowery is a three-time Sectional, Regional, Semi-State, County and Conference Champion. Lowery has IHSAA State finals placements of third (freshman), third (sophomore) and fifth (junior). During his career at Roncalli, his team has captured three consecutive Circle City Conference titles and won the 2019 New Castle Semi-State. Lowery plans to study sports management at UIndy. His parents are Heather Haseman and Nathan Lowery.

Molly Roeder signed with Eastern Kentucky University (Richmond, KY) to play women’s volleyball under Coach Johnna Fouch. Roeder is a member of the National Honor Society. During her career at Roncalli, her team was four-time Conference Champions, three-time County Champions and three-time Sectional Champions. Roeder plans to study biomedical science. She is the daughter of Jenny and John Roeder.

Alec Viduya signed to wrestle for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. under coach Sam Barber. Viduya was crowned 2017 State Champion (IHSAA) as a freshman and finished as State Runner-Up as a junior. Under Viduya’s leadership, the Rebel wrestlers have won three consecutive Circle City Conference championships and won the school’s first Semi-State in 2019. Viduya plans to study mechanical engineering and serve his country. He is the son of Angie and Richard Viduya.

Alana Vinson signed to play women’s basketball at Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL) under Coach Matt Bollant. Vinson became the 11th player in Roncalli girls basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. She is an All-State, All-Marion County and All-Circle City Conference performer. She was also selected to participate on the prestigious Indiana Junior All-Stars last summer. Vinson plans to study biochemistry. She is the daughter of Tracey and Lance Vinson.

“Congratulations to our senior student-athletes signing with their future schools! Thanks for all you have given to our school community these past four years. Also, thank you to the families, coaches and teammates for coming out to support this event!” said David Lauck, athletic director of Roncalli High School.