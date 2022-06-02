Five Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On May 18, five Roncalli High School senior athletes gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately next fall.

David Love signed with Trine University (Angola, Ind.) under coach Ryan Kuhn to compete in men’s lacrosse. His lacrosse team won the Mayor’s Trophy. Love plans to study civil engineering and is the son of Shelley and Chris Love.

Joey Milto signed to play baseball at Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.) under coach Larry Owens. Milto was all conference and on the all USA Central Indiana baseball post season super team (second team). His baseball team was conference champions in 2021. Milto plans to study finance and is the son of Tricia and Phil Milto.

Sam Sering signed with Trine University (Angola, Ind.) to compete in track and field under coach Josh Fletcher. During his career at Roncalli, his relay team was 4 x 800-meter freshman county champions and Archdiocesan champions. Sering’s 4 x 800-meter relay qualified for regionals. He plans to study accounting and is the son of Jill and Joseph Sering.

Drew Willis signed to wrestle at Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Steven Bradley. Willis was an all conference semi state qualifier, conference champion, regional champion, sectional champion and team state runner up. His wrestling team was state runner up, sectional and regional champions, conference and county champions. Willis plans to study business communications. His parents are Celeste and Clayton Willis.

Cara Wlodarczyk signed with Trine University (Angola, Ind.) under coach Jamie Wozniak to compete in women’s volleyball. Wlodarczyk’s volleyball team was sectional and regional champions. She was an academic all state player, UVA watchlist 2019 and 2020 and AVCA phenom watchlist 2020. Wlodarczyk plans to study physical therapy and is the daughter of Trish and Paul Wlodarczyk.

Roncalli athletic director David Lauck R’94 stated, “What a talented group of high school student athletes. They should all transition well to college and be ready to compete in their respective sports.”