Fit Friday with CarDon & Asssociates, Episode 2

CarDonConditioning is a video exercise program designed to keep seniors engaged, connected and healthy. Twice a week, CarDon & Associates, Family-first Senior Living Communities, will post videos with easy at-home workouts to benefit the entire senior population — seniors inside and outside its communities. CarDon’s Bloomington community, Bell Trace, will lead the effort. Life Enrichment Director Julie Hill will post on Mindful Mondays, sharing mindful movement and meditation. On Fit Fridays, Fitness Center Director Alyssa Jackson will take you through a seated exercise class.