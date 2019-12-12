First Taste of SoIndy event supports local businesses

It is no secret that the best way to support local busi nesses is to shop them. On Friday, Dec. 13, the first Taste of SoIndy even t will support this concept by allowing local restaurants and food vendors to provide a variety of samples to neighbors and visitors of Garfield Park. The event will take place in the Garfield Park Arts Center at 2432 Conservatory Dr. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Food will be provided by businesses in area neighborhoods that make up the SoIndy community organization. This year’s event features Don Juan Taqueria, Jailbird, Pull Up Grill, Shelby Street Saloon, UIndy Dining, King Gyros, Wing Street at Pizza Hut, Books and Brews, Community Health Network, Walmart Neighborhood Market Bakery and Normal Coffee. Foods served will include samples of wings, rib tips, gyro meat, chili, beef manhattan, macaroni and cheese, elote corn, Mexican cheesecake, sandwiches, cookies and coffee.

Guests will enjoy an evening of tastings, conversation, music and chances to win gift cards. The Garfield Brewery will also be on hand to provide craft beer and local wine. General admission tickets for the event are $25 per person and include one drink ticket and samples from each of the vendors. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $50 per person which will allow guests early entry at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from Taste of SoIndy benefit the South Indy Quality of Life Plan whose mission is to foster community engagement on the near Southside. SoIndy is comprised of the eight area neighborhoods of Bean Creek, Garfield Park, University Heights, Carson Heights, Meridian Raymond, South Village, Northwest Perry and Rosedale Hills.

SoIndy residents and stak eholders have been implementin g the South Indy Quality of Life Plan for almost three years and fundraising events such as the Taste will help the organization to continue its work in 2020. All those who live, work, or play in the SoIndy neighborhoods are w elcome to attend what should b e a fun winter’s evening. Tick ets are available at Eventbrit e.com. More information is available by checking the event Facebook page or searching Taste of SoIndy or going to SoIndy.org.