First ‘R Family Day’ celebrates Roncalli diversity

Roncalli High School is pleased to invite you to the first “R Family Day” to celebrate the diversity of the Roncalli family. Join us this Saturday, March 7, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Roncalli main lobby, cafeteria and old gymnasium as we take a trip around the world to learn about cultures, ethnicities and races.

As you enter the main lobby, you will be greeted by the sounds of a mariachi band and be given a passport to lead you on your adventure for the day. The first hour will feature educational booths in the cafeteria from countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and South America. The second hour will be in the old gymnasium, as students showcase singing, dancing and a fashion show to highlight their cultures and heritages.

Sui Par, a senior at Roncalli and co-founder of the event, said, “On ‘R Family Day,’ we hope to celebrate a few of the numerous cultures and ethnic groups that make up our uniquely diverse community. Guests will be able to explore cultures, try new foods and enjoy different traditions as the representatives share their respective cultures. It is a unique opportunity to travel the world in just one room.”

“It is our mission that through this event we will showcase how the Roncalli family encompasses our diverse world. It has been a true joy to watch our students envision, lead and execute this event,” said Assistant Principal for Student Life, Kevin Banich. The event is open to the public and free of cost; however, donations will be gratefully accepted to support the event. Please contact Kevin Banich, kbanich@roncalli.org if you have any questions.

Student booths include Burma, China, Columbia, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Malawi, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Spain and Switzerland. Other organizations participating are the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Intercultural Ministry, Burmese American Community Institute, Center for Leadership Development, Central Catholic Grade School, Grupo Folclorico Macehuani, Hope for Tomorrow, Indiana Latino Institute, Mariachi Sol Jalisciense, St. Mark Catholic Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church

Roncalli invites reporters to attend the event. Also, we welcome interviews with our student senior Sui Par, co-founder of the event. Please contact Kevin Banich to schedule an interview. kbanich@roncalli.org.