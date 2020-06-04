First Fridays return to Beech Grove’s Main Street

By Nancy Price

As Main Street restaurants in Beech Grove reopen for outside dining, First Friday returns June 5.

“Our original goal for First Friday is to bring art to the Beech Grove community as well as support local businesses,” said Claire Dillehay, an artist with the Beech Grove Artist Collective. “The Beech Grove Artist Collective believes that art has the power to spread positivity and bring people together. We need that now more than ever. So holding a First Friday event is something we feel will greatly benefit both the citizens and businesses within our community during this trying time.”

Ten local artists will have art for sale, and several artists will be creating artwork, including drawings and paintings, along Main Street’s sidewalks. “Our artists have been very busy creating under quarantine,” Dillehay said. “We hope that what we have made will also bring solace to those who come to view it.”

Cheerie Joy, co-founder of the Beech Grove Artist Collective, is opening her new art studio, Cheerie Joy Studios, right next to Beech Bank Brewing at 305 Main St. Her store will be open for visitors for First Friday.

Beech Grove Artist Collective is collaborating with two Main Street restaurants: New Dey Rising Café & Bakery and Beech Bank Brewing. Both restaurants will be open for carryout. New Dey will sell wings to go and Beech Bank will offer a selection of craft beers.

“We want to make the event both an enjoyable and safe experience, so we are insisting that people practice social distancing and encouraging people to wear masks,” Dillehay said. “We ask that while you are enjoying the art, please practice social distancing and stay 6 or more feet apart from others and the artists. Hand sanitizer will be available.”

Beech Grove Artist Collective is a group of active artists within the Beech Grove area that strive to bring art to their community through special events, such as First Fridays, public art and education.

For more information about First Fridays, check out the Beech Grove Artist Collective on Facebook, Instagram or email beechgroveartistcollective@gmail.com.