First-ever food truck program launches at Old City Park

The City of Greenwood’s Parks & Recreation Department and the Greenwood Parks Foundation are partnering to bring food trucks to Old City Park. The Greenwood Board of Public Works and Safety approved the pilot program during its meeting yesterday afternoon.

Food trucks will be present from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The pilot program began May 21 and is expected to run through the end of October. Food trucks will be located at Old City Park, along Meridian St., and will be permitted to park parallel to the bocce ball courts and shelter house.

“We believe this program will enhance Old City Park visitors’ recreational experience while also supporting local restaurants and small businesses,” said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart. “If successful, we hope to expand the program, cultivating relationships with vendors and garnering feedback from residents.”

Interested food truck vendors must register to reserve space. Proceeds from fees for the program will benefit the Greenwood Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, that promotes, preserves and enhances public parks, spaces and recreational programs in Greenwood.

For more information, visit: greenwood.in.gov