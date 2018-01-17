Conversation to focus on how big data can help fight the opioid crisis

The Indiana Humanities event will feature Dr. Jennifer Walthall and Chad Priest

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 16, 2018)—Big data—the voluminous amount of data that’s being mined and analyzed—is everywhere. It even plays a role fighting Indiana’s biggest health challenge in a generation—opioids. On Jan. 24, Indiana Humanities will host a conversation about how big data is transforming public health and how it can help in the battle against the opioid scourge. The conversation between Dr. Jennifer Walthall and Chad Priest will be held at WFYI’s Community Room and is free to the public, but spots are limited.

Dr. Walthall, the secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, is leading the charge to use data to target the areas of the state most in need of treatment. Priest is the CEO of the American Red Cross Indiana Region.

“Jennifer and Chad are creative and compassionate people developing innovative strategies to address the epidemic,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We’ll get a fascinating look at how today’s technology affects how they’re tackling challenges like these, and what’s next in the battle against opioids.”

This INconversation is part of Indiana Humanities’ multiyear thematic initiative Quantum Leap, which explores the spirit of possibility and problem solving that happens when we bridge the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields with the humanities (history, literature, philosophy, religion, world languages and culture, etc.).

The event runs from 4-5:30 p.m. Seats are limited and registration is required: https://jenniferwalthallinconvo.eventbrite.com.

About Indiana Humanities

Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org and www.IndianaHumanities.org/QuantumLeap.

About the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration works to develop, finance and compassionately administer programs to provide healthcare and other social services to Hoosiers in need in order to enable them to achieve healthy, self-sufficient and productive lives. http://www.in.gov/fssa/4839.htm

About the American Red Cross: Indiana Region

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. The American Red Cross has been serving the people of Indiana for more than 100 years. http://www.redcross.org/local/indiana