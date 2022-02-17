Fifteen Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On Feb. 7, 15 Roncalli High School senior athletes gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately.

Abby Scheil signed with Trine University (Angola, Ind.) under coach Gary Boughton to compete in women’s soccer. Scheil was in the National Honor Society, on the four time All-County team, four time All-Conference team, second team All-District, two time first team All-District, Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association (ICGSA) first team All-State, two time ICGSA second team All-State, second team All-USA Super team, two time ISCA (Indiana Soccer Coaches Association) honorable mention All-State, two time academic All-State, two time Roncalli girls soccer MVP and her soccer team was two time sectional champions. Scheil plans to study exercise science and is the daughter of Betty and Jay Scheil.

Gracie Tarp signed to women’s bowling at Huntington University (Huntington, Ind.) under coach Mike Shockey. Tarp has been awarded MVP, leadership, sportsmanship and the Mike McGreevy Scholarship. She placed third in sectionals and regionals, semi-state, and her bowling team was runner up at sectionals and regionals and semi-state. She plans to study criminal justice and psychology and is the daughter of Paula and John Tarp.

Natalie Mullin signed with Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) to play women’s lacrosse under coach Brandon Allwood. Mullin was a two-year varsity player and three-year starter. She plans to study sports medicine. She is the daughter of Mike Mullin.

Katie Matthews signed to play women’s lacrosse at Siena Heights University (Adrian, Mich.) under coach Alexa Matta. During her career at Roncalli, she was a two-year varsity lacrosse player and also a four-year varsity bowler, earning regional runner-up, all-conference and leadership awards. Matthews plans to study exercise science. Her parents are Michelle and Mike Matthews.

Riley Allstatt signed with Anderson University (Anderson, Ind.) under coach Jacob Ashton to compete in men’s lacrosse. Allstatt was on the honor roll all four years and was a four-year varsity player. He plans to study mechanical engineering and is the son of Christa Tompson and Mark Allstatt.

Braden Cooper signed to play men’s lacrosse at Wabash College (Wabash, Ind.) under coach Chris Burke. Cooper was on the honor roll all four years, a member of the National Honor Society, recipient of the Wabash Presidential scholarship for earning a 4.0 or higher for all four years and the captain on his lacrosse team. He plans to study chemistry, minor in Spanish and pursue pre-med. Cooper’s parents are Denise and Keith Cooper.

Zander Hooten signed with Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky) under coach Chase Broughton to compete in men’s track and field. Hooten was MVP twice for his team, two-time conference champion, sectional champion, regional runner-up state qualifier, and his team was conference champions. He plans to study nursing and is the son of Terry and Greg Hooten.

Samuel Runholt signed to compete in men’s track and field at Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Nathan Dyer. Runholt holds the indoor shot put school record and was top ten conference and sectional finisher. His team was two-time conference champions. He plans to study accounting. Runholt’s parents are Angie and Timothy Runholt.

Eli Crouch signed to be a track and field athlete at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) under coach Mike Erb. Crouch was a four-year varsity athlete, state qualifier, tied the school record for high jump, junior MVP, most improved and in the USA Top 30, and his track and field team was four-year conference champions. He plans to study informatics and is the son of Susan and Daryl Crouch.

Aidan Leffler signed to play football at Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.) under coach Mike Neu. Leffler was a four-year varsity athlete, All-State, All-Marion County, All-Conference, all-time leading passer, career touchdown passes, career total offensive yards, career completion percentage and team captain. During his career at Roncalli, his football team was three-time Sectional and Regional Champions and State Champions. Leffler plans to study business and education. His parents are Allison and Nate Leffler.

Michael Hegwood signed with Wabash College (Crawfordsville, Ind.) under coach Don Morel to compete in football. Hegwood was team captain for football and basketball, and his team was three- time Sectional and Regional Champions and State Champions. He plans to study economics and is the son of Kelly and Mike Hegwood.

Patrick Meek signed to play football at Wabash College (Crawfordsville, Ind.) under coach Don Morel. During his career at Roncalli, his football team was three-time Sectional and Regional Champions and State Champions. His parents are Kelly and Paul Meek.

Sam Secrest signed to play football at University of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) under coach Scott Satterfield. Secrest was a 2021 All-State, All-Marion County, All-Conference, Academic All-State and Academic All-Star. During his career at Roncalli, his football team was three-time Sectional and Regional Champions and State Champions. Secrest plans to study biology for pre-med. His parents are Sherry and Jeremy Quire.

Grant Ray signed with University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis) under coach Chris Keevers to compete in football. Ray was an All-State, All-County and All-Conference athlete, and his team was three-time Sectional and Regional Champions and State Champions. He plans to study business and is the son of Jess and Shawn Ray.

Tyson Garrett signed to play football at Butler University (Indianapolis) under coach Mike Uremovich. Garrett was an All-State, All-County and All-Conference athlete, and during his career at Roncalli, his football team was three-time Sectional and Regional Champions and State Champions. Garrett plans to study automotive engineering and finance. His parents are Heather and Gary Bumpus and Sarah and Marcus Garrett.

“Congratulations to our senior student-athletes signing with their future schools! Thanks for all you have given to our school community these past four years. Also, thank you to the families, coaches and teammates for coming out to support this event!” said David Lauck, R’94, athletic director of Roncalli High School.