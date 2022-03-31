FC choirs, band win at Heart of America, state championship

FC Singers were named the ISSMA Large School Mixed Show Choir State Champion with the caption of Best Vocals and The Electric Mayhem received the caption of Best Band on March 19 at Pike High School Performing Arts Center in Indianapolis.

Franklin Central High School’s performing choir department also brought the heat to Heart of America in Nashville, Tenn. FC Singers won their division and overall Grand Champion with captions for best vocals and best choreography, High Voltage won First Runner Up of their division and placed third overall in the competition final, Chamber Choir won their division, and Electric Mayhem won Best Band overall competing with both FC Singers and High Voltage. Senior Bella Agresta won best overall soloist of the competition.

The competition, hosted by Heart of America, included top choirs from across the country representing Ohio, Mississippi, Utah, Tennessee and Indiana. When not competing, the student musicians were able to take in a show at the Grand Ole Opry, explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and take line dance lessons at Wild Horse Saloon. FC Singers is Franklin Central’s premier mixed show choir consisting of 62 singers.

In 2021, FC Singers celebrated their first undefeated season and was honored to be named Grand Champion at the Center Grove “Best of the Midwest” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography, Grand Champion at the Warren Central “Circle City Showcase” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography, Grand Champion at the Lafayette Jefferson “Xtreme Show Choir Showdown” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography, Grand Champion at the Brownsburg “Bulldog Spectacular” with Best Vocals and Grand Champion at the Carroll “Classic” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography.

High Voltage is Franklin Central’s premier women’s show choir consisting of 63 singers. In 2021, High Voltage was honored to named Grand Champion at the Pendleton Heights “Arabian Spectacular” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography, First Runner Up at the Center Grove “Best of the Midwest” with Best Vocals, Grand Champion at the Warren Central “Circle City Showcase” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography, Grand Champion at the Lafayette Jefferson “Xtreme Show Choir Showdown” with Best Vocals and Best Choreography, Grand Champion at the Brownsburg “Bulldog Spectacular” with Best Vocals and Grand Champion at the Carroll “Classic” with Best Vocals.

Chamber Choir is Franklin Central’s premier mixed concert choir consisting of 29 singers. Performing the most demanding literature, last year Chamber Choir was honored to be named Grand Champion at the Lafayette Jefferson “Xtreme Show Choir Showdown.” Electric Mayhem is Franklin Central’s premiere show choir band consisting of instrumentalists and accompany FC Singers and High Voltage. In 2021, the Electric Mayhem was honored to be named Best Band at the Lafayette Jefferson “Xtreme Show Choir Showdown” in both the Mixed and Women’s Divisions and Best Band at the Carroll “Classic” in both the Mixed and Women’s Divisions.

FC’s performing choirs competed at the Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular Saturday, March 12. For more information about Franklin Central Choirs, go to fcchoirs.org.