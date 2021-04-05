FC singers finish season undefeated

Indianapolis, IN April 1, 2021: Franklin Central Choirs finish season strong with High Voltage and FC Singers claiming the Grand Champion Titles at the Carroll Classic in their respective divisions Electric Mayhem earned Best Band in both Large School Unisex and Mixed Divisions. Franklin Central was a last minute addition to the competitor field at Carroll, after the contest they were originally scheduled to attend was cancelled due to COVID.
In addition to the Grand Champion titles, High Voltage was awarded the Best Vocals caption award. FC Singers earned both Best Vocals and Best Choreography caption awards. Junior Bella Agresta was named the Best Solist in a show.
Also competing for Franklin Central were intermediate choirs, Encores and Flight.
This caps off a tremendous season for the Franklin Central Choirs as FC Singers was named Grand Champion in each of their competitions this year. This was the first undefeated season for FC Singers. High Voltage was the last undefeated Franklin Central Choir in 2018. FC Singers Grand Champion Awards were at Center Grove Best of the Midwest, Warren Central Circle City Showcase, Jefferson Xtreme Choir Showdown, Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular and Carroll Classic. High Voltage earned Grand Champion five times, at Pendleton Heights Arabian Spectacular, Warren Central Circle City Showcase, Jefferson Xtreme Choir Showdown, Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular and Carroll Classic.
FC Singers is a 63 voice choir under the direction of Bradley Gardner. High Voltage is a 63 voice women’s choir under the direction of Jared Yoder. Encores is a 44 voice choir under the direction of Andrew Knaup. Flight is a 33 voice women’s choir under the direction of Andrew Knaup and choreographed by Marah Cover. FC Singers, High Voltage and Encores are choreographed by Jarad Voss and Tori Brindis. Electric Mayhem which is made up of 15 student instrumentalists and is under the direction of Tony Maas. Of Franklin Central’s over 3,000 students, the Choral Program has nearly 500 members across 10 choirs.
2021 Franklin Central Choir Awards
Pendleton Heights Arabian Spectacular January 30, 2021
High Voltage – Grand Champion with Best Vocals & Best Choreography
Center Grove Best of the Midwest February 20, 2021
High Voltage – 1st Runner-up with Best Vocals
FC Singers – Grand Champion with Best Vocals & Best Choreography
Electric Mayhem – Highest Score in the Women’s Division
Solo Competition – Grand Champion, Bella Agresta
Warren Central Circle City Showcase February 21, 2021
High Voltage – Grand Champion with Best Vocals & Best Choreography
FC Singers – Grand Champion with Best Vocals & Best Choreography
Jefferson Xtreme Choir Showdown March 6, 2021
High Voltage – Grand Champion with Best Vocals & Best Choreography
FC Singers – Grand Champion with Best Vocals, Best Choreography & Best
Soloist in a Show, Bella Agresta
Chamber Choir – Grand Champion
Accents – 1st Runner-Up
Electric Mayhem – Large Women’s Division Best Band & Large Mixed Division
Best Band
Solo Competition – Grand Champion, Alona Vest
Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular March 13, 2021
High Voltage – Grand Champion with Best Vocals & Best Choreography
FC Singers – Grand Champion with Best Vocals
Statesmen – 1st Runner-Up
Encores – 1st Runner-Up
Carroll Classic March 20, 2021
High Voltage – Grand Champion with Best Vocals
FC Singers – Grand Champion with Best Vocals, Best Choreography & Best
Soloist in a Show, Bella Agresta
Electric Mayhem – Large Women’s Division Best Band & Large Mixed Division
Best Band
