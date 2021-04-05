FC singers finish season undefeated

Indianapolis, IN April 1, 2021: Franklin Central Choirs finish season strong with High Voltage and FC Singers claiming the Grand Champion Titles at the Carroll Classic in their respective divisions Electric Mayhem earned Best Band in both Large School Unisex and Mixed Divisions. Franklin Central was a last minute addition to the competitor field at Carroll, after the contest they were originally scheduled to attend was cancelled due to COVID.

In addition to the Grand Champion titles, High Voltage was awarded the Best Vocals caption award. FC Singers earned both Best Vocals and Best Choreography caption awards. Junior Bella Agresta was named the Best Solist in a show.

Also competing for Franklin Central were intermediate choirs, Encores and Flight.

This caps off a tremendous season for the Franklin Central Choirs as FC Singers was named Grand Champion in each of their competitions this year. This was the first undefeated season for FC Singers. High Voltage was the last undefeated Franklin Central Choir in 2018. FC Singers Grand Champion Awards were at Center Grove Best of the Midwest, Warren Central Circle City Showcase, Jefferson Xtreme Choir Showdown, Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular and Carroll Classic. High Voltage earned Grand Champion five times, at Pendleton Heights Arabian Spectacular, Warren Central Circle City Showcase, Jefferson Xtreme Choir Showdown, Brownsburg Bulldog Spectacular and Carroll Classic.

FC Singers is a 63 voice choir under the direction of Bradley Gardner. High Voltage is a 63 voice women’s choir under the direction of Jared Yoder. Encores is a 44 voice choir under the direction of Andrew Knaup. Flight is a 33 voice women’s choir under the direction of Andrew Knaup and choreographed by Marah Cover. FC Singers, High Voltage and Encores are choreographed by Jarad Voss and Tori Brindis. Electric Mayhem which is made up of 15 student instrumentalists and is under the direction of Tony Maas. Of Franklin Central’s over 3,000 students, the Choral Program has nearly 500 members across 10 choirs.