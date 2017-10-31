Faith Right Now: True Life Stores

From Buddhist to Baptist and Light Workers:

It was 1969 and a naïve Indiana man in his early 20’s traveled to free-lovin’ and free-wheeling Boston where he began a life-endangering spiral of poor diet, Marlboros, weed, LSD, and cheap wine. He was 100 pounds overweight when a visit with his family physician 15 years rattled the core of his being with these words: “Get prepared, Wendell, you are going to die.” He was diagnosed with terminal heart disease.

Author, chef and on-air WISH TV personality, Chef Wendell Fowler continues to make good on a promise he made to a messenger Angel on his death bed in 1988. “I accept the mission.” After “smelling the Grim Reapers breath,” as he describes it, and then miraculously walking away from the hospital completely and miraculously healed in two weeks, Fowler says he is fulfilling his life’s mission by following three successful nutrition books with a shift in genre to religion and spirituality with his latest book, “Faith Right Now.” “I wanted to stretch my writing wings and write about something other than food,” he explains of his shift in topics to spiritualty.

“Faith Right Now” is a coffee table book collection of Fowler’s inspirational “true life” conversations with a diverse source of beautiful souls, and how their personal walk of faith with their God helped repair and return love and light to their injured souls and hungry hearts.

“My intention is to lovingly share others stories, and expand readers’ modern view of Old-time Gospel and today’s mainstream religions to the current rise of energy and spirituality in society today,” says Fowler. “It’s a collection of stories regarding a person’s beliefs in a higher power and how they serve or served them through life’s suffering and joy in an age of spiritual reawakening.”

Take Brian’s story for example. After spinning out of control with a “sinful lifestyle” of alcohol, drug experimentation, lies and perversion, he bottomed out in jail, where he petitioned God for help and Salvation. Today, he is the marketing director for Wheeler Mission ministries who provide Christ-centered programs and services for the downtrodden. You got go through it to get to it. A faithless life may be a wild ride, but once you experience God’s grace and allow it to get a hold on you, glorious things can and will happen.” One of many happy-ending essays that put the spirit of our times into perspective.

This heartening collection is bounded by biblical scriptures and inspirational quotes from ancient and contemporary spiritual teachers of love, kindness, oneness and compassion, “Faith Right Now” promotes enlightenment unity, love, diversity and will appeal to, guide, direct, and rekindle the dimmed light in anyone trusting in a higher power.

What does Fowler hope the readers will get from all this? “A broader, less prejudiced view of the world’s major religions and, that in an age of divisiveness, hate and fear, we are more alike than different. No one is right and no one is wrong. Many paths lead to God.”

About the author:

Motivational Speaker and teacher, Wendell Fowler is a graduate of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis and the school of life. Chef Wendell has been an on-air contributor in Indianapolis for 15 years at WISH TV, and is a syndicated feature writer. (Clear Mountain Press) From Alaska to Indiana to New Hampshire, his NAMPA (North American Mature Publishers Association) award-winning syndicated column teaches an awakening world to love themselves enough to end the suffering and to fluently connect with the one divine intelligence that created all that is.

