Eye for information

What do two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives do when they retire? Move to Florida? Play golf? Nap?

For two retired officers and Southside residents, the answer is to work full-time at their bustling business, Omni Investigative Services, LLC.

Andrew Starks and Tom Hildebrand, retired IMPD investigative partners, have leveraged their unique skills to offer needed services in the private sector.

Starks began his 25-year career with IMPD as a uniformed officer. For 20 of those years, he was a detective in organized crime and homicide.

“I got into the investigative side of police work as a patrolman. I was working on the near-east side and was pretty busy,” he said. “I took a lot of runs and kind of felt going into investigations was the next step. Once I started it, I knew that was my niche.”

The two men actually started Omni as a side job, but the work continued to increase. Before long, they decided to become their own bosses and turn their part-time passion into full-time employment. Now, they work about 100 cases a year and have handled about 1,000 in all.

Starks admits that private-eye work isn’t packed with glamor from day to day.

“What we do is not like what you see on TV,” he said. “By and large it is gathering information for our clients. We are getting that information to background investigations and interviews, and then we’re putting it together in an understandable form for our clients. That part of it is like being a police investigator — gathering information and presenting it to a prosecutor.”

After more than 20 years on the force, a steady, even pace suits this pair just fine. Their work, considered litigation support, calls for them to collect information required by attorneys. They may be asked to conduct background checks, perform interviews, investigate complex situations, locate witnesses and track assets. Hildebrand, a certified fraud examiner, also can help financial institutions assess fraudulent items.

Neither has forgotten the basics that got them where they are.

“We end up in a lot of the same neighborhoods we were in when we were cops. You know you still have to keep your head up, and you can’t forget what you learned,” Starks said.