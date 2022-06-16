Express Employment Professionals named winner of Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2022 award

By Blake Williams

Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals has announced that they have been named a 2022 Top Workplace in Central Indiana by the Indianapolis Star. Express receives the award for the eighth consecutive year – coming in at #14 in the small-sized company category.

Express Employment Professionals is a full-service workforce solutions company and employment agency. Express along with the Specialized Recruiting Group, the new professional recruitment division of Express look to staff, recruit and hire candidates in several areas: Accounting, Finance, Office Services, Professional, Advanced Manufacturing, Skilled Trades and Light Industrial. Express credits the award to building a sustainable culture, empowering its employees and continuing to strive to make a difference.

Mike Heffner, local franchise owner of the Indianapolis South and Columbus offices, said, “It’s always a great honor to be named a Top Workplace. It’s a testament to the unselfishness, hard work and values of our team. We not only work hard to serve our clients by connecting them to top talent, but we serve each other every day as an Express family.”

The prestigious Top Workplaces award is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, working in partnership with IndyStar. Over 1,000 companies applied for the award, and 92 were recognized as a Top Workplace. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

Heffner said, “This award reflects our ‘why.’ Finding your purpose and serving others is fulfilling work. We love being able to help make a difference and help people succeed. Our vision is to inspire hope for associates, clients and community.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

The Indy South Express Employment Professional’s franchise began operation in 2005 and serves in a wide variety of fields including workforce solutions, employment resources, training and development and more. The Indy South office, located at 201 South Emerson Ave. Suite 110, Greenwood, IN is currently accepting applications and has over 100 career opportunities.

The Indianapolis Star published the complete list of Top Workplaces in May 2022.