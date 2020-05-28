Express Employment Professionals Indy South hosts virtual hiring event

If you’re trying to find a new job and are finding it difficult during these times, look no further. Express Employment Professionals Indy South is hosting a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Mike Heffner, Express franchisee.

“We look forward to connecting South Central Indiana job seekers with hundreds of career opportunities at over 35 local companies. Things are starting to open up for our customer base and most of our clients are utilizing Express to find the associates they want to hire full time after evaluation,” said Heffner. He also stated, “there is never a fee for our associates to find a job through Express.”

The hiring event will focus on full-time light industrial and advanced manufacturing career opportunities in Johnson County, Marion County and Shelby County. Some examples of the variety of positions are: assembly, cable technicians, drivers, general laborers, janitors, machinists, maintenance technicians, pool technicians, production, receiving and warehouse. Interested applicants can visit ExpressIndySouth.com to see all of the openings as well as register online to choose their phone interview time.

The Express Employment Professionals Indy South franchise began operation in 2005 and assist their clients in hiring great associates to add to their team as well as temporary or contract assignments in the Advanced Manufacturing, Light Industrial and Office Services fields.

The Indy South office, located at 201 S. Emerson Ave. Ste. 110, Greenwood, IN 46143 is currently accepting applications. However, due to COVID-19, the office is currently conducting virtual screenings and phone interviews to ensure the safety of our associates, clients and internal team.

The Indy South Express office is a franchise of Express Employment Professionals and is the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Providing localized staffing solutions to our community, Express employed 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit ExpressIndySouth.com.

