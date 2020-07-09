Express Employment Professionals celebrates anniversary and Top Workplace recognition

By Blake Williams

Marketing Coordinator

Express Employment Professional

On July 11, the Indy South Express Employment Professional’s office will celebrate 15 years of helping people find good jobs by helping clients find good people, according to owner Mike Heffner.

The Express office opened July 11, 2005 and has since provided over 500 businesses and more than 20,000 job seekers with temporary and full-time staffing solutions in a variety of fields, including advanced manufacturing, light industrial and office services.

“I am proud of what our team has been able to build over the past 15 years. Our vision locally has been to inspire hope for our associates, clients and community. It’s been awesome to see how we have been able to help people succeed and become an HR resource for south central Indiana. Everyone needs a good job and a way to provide for their families.” said Heffner. “We have built an Express family that really enjoys helping local businesses and job seekers, and we look forward to many more successful years.”

However, the celebration does not stop at 15 years. The Indy South Express office was also recently recognized as a Top Workplace in central Indiana for the 7th year in a row.

“To have our internal employees rate our company as a top workplace is truly an honor and a testament to what this team is all about. We not only serve our customer, but we serve each other as an Express family,” said Heffner. “Our values are a huge part of what we do and who we are. The culture in our offices is what makes Express a great place to work.”

The Indy South Express Employment Professional’s franchise began operation in 2005 and serves the advanced manufacturing, light industrial and office services areas with temporary help and direct hire employees in a variety of fields. The Indy South office, located at 201 South Emerson Ave. Ste. 110, Greenwood, is currently accepting applications and has over 100 job openings. For more information, visit ExpressIndySouth.com.