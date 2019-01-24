Executive Director of BACI speaks at annual international conference

Elaisa Vahnie, Executive Director of the Burmese American Community Institute (BACI) recently spoke at the Association of International Education Administrators (AIEA) annual conference in San Francisco, held from Jan. 20-23. Drawing nearly 1,000 participants, the AIEA annual conference brings together leaders in higher education from around the world to foster dialogue surrounding the challenges and opportunities surrounding international higher education. The conference includes highly anticipated presentations from trend-setters in international higher education that were accepted through a highly selective peer-review process. Mr. Vahnie presented Country Issues Briefs: New Partnership Opportunities in Myanmar. New for the 2019 Annual Conference, Country Issues Briefs sessions bring experts to address developments affecting higher education in featured countries that are relevant for institutions seeking partnerships or other engagements. Each session included several country briefs that familiarized attendees with issues in higher education that may shape strategies for international engagement. Presenters focused on trends affecting international engagement: government priorities relevant to international higher education; funding opportunities that may influence international engagement; models for effectively partnering with institutions; and/or specific opportunities for foreign institutions. The premiere venue for the exchange of ideas among university leaders on the future of global learning in higher education, this year’s AIEA Conference focused on the theme, “What’s Next? Possibilities and Probabilities in the Future of International Higher Education” and promised to be a provocative, relevant, and rewarding event. About the speaker: Executive Director of the Burmese American Community Institute (BACI), Elaisa Vahnie has two decades of active engagement and experience working on issues related to Myanmar (also known as Burma), and has formed various successful collaborative and strategic partnerships nationally and internationally. As a recipient of the U.S. Department of State Scholarship, Mr. Vahnie earned his bachelor’s degree and holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs (MPA) from Indiana University Bloomington, where he specialized in Comparative International Affairs and Policy Analysis. About AIEA: The Association of International Education Administrators (AIEA) is the only association specifically for leaders in international higher education. Founded in 1982, AIEA is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is comprised of over 450 institutions around the world engaged in advancing the international dimensions in higher education. For additional information, visit aieaworld.org or contact AIEA at info@aieaworld.org or call (919) 893-4980. Contact Kathryn Rosenbaum at (919) 893-4980 or secretariat@aieaworld.org.