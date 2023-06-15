Everything employers should know about hiring recent graduates

By Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance

According to an article from LinkedIn Talent Solutions, 58% of entry-level jobs are filled by college graduates. They recommend that for recruiting and engaging college graduates, employers can appeal to their desire for job security and stability by emphasizing long-term learning and growth opportunities. They also recommend that employers paint a clearer picture of career trajectories to attract younger generations.

Employers in Johnson County are looking toward hiring recent graduates of high school and college as a crucial part of their workforce-building strategies. To meet this demand for freshly educated workers, many different schools in Johnson County and southern Indy are creating relationships with local businesses to open doors for students and alumni to new careers just as school doors close for summer.

Franklin College’s career development page is a useful resource for career services offered by the college for employers who are looking to build a homegrown team. The page states that 93% of students at Franklin College are from Indiana and over 80% of graduates are staying in the state.

Employers can use the college’s online job board, Handshake, to post job and internship opportunities, review candidate resumes and applications, and schedule interviews with potential candidates.

Franklin College also offers various opportunities for employers to engage with students and alumni. These include on-campus job fairs, professional development programs, networking events and information sessions. These events provide employers with the opportunity to meet and connect with potential candidates, as well as promote their organization and job opportunities.

The Stephen F. Fry Professional Edge Center at the University of Indianapolis provides career development opportunities for students and new graduates, including internship, mentorship, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities. The center offers career workshops, job shadowing, interactions with business professionals, alumni mentoring and other career-development activities.

The center has connections with faculty, business and professional organizations, and an alumni base of over 30,000 to help students and graduates connect with professionals in their field. The center’s team of career sector experts provide students with a professional advantage in their selected field.

Ivy Tech Community College’s Career Link team provides career development services for students and alumni, as well as talent connection and training opportunities for employers in Indiana and surrounding states.

“On the student facing side, we have two incredible career coaches who work one-on-one with students on their resume, interview skills, and employer connections through internships, job shadowing opportunities, informational interviews, part-time and full-time job placement, and more,” said Rachel Roll, Executive Director of Ivy+ Career Link. “These services don’t stop at graduation. Ivy Tech alumni have access to work with a Career Coach any time.”

For employers, Career Link provides tools and resources to help train and upskill their workforce, as well as to stay in contact with Ivy Tech’s student and alumni talent pool.

“Our team of employer consultants and program managers meet with employers to understand what their pain points are and how Ivy Tech can come alongside as a partner to help. We are experts in developing registered and non-registered apprenticeship programs, helping employers stand up successful internships, empowering employers to post job opportunities on HireIvy, our free job board for Ivy Tech students and alumni, and putting together customized skills training programs,” said Roll.

“These programs include topics like leadership training, Microsoft Excel courses, CCMA certifications, MSSC CPT certifications, and everything in between. If an employer has a need, we will build a solution, or connect them with other resources that may be able to help.”

Ivy Tech’s Career Link team is committed to being a top resource for both students and employers.

“I would love to connect with any employer or community member to talk more about the services the Ivy+ Career Link provides,” said Roll. “It takes all of us working together to build an effective talent pipeline and come up with creative ways to engage and retain current talent. Please email me at rroll6@ivytech.edu to schedule a consultation.”

Aspire’s School-to-Work programs, which include teacher and virtual field trips, career fairs, presentations, meetings and other events aim to bring together high school students, teachers, and parents in Johnson County for career opportunities. By building these early connections, employers can find potential employees and provide on-the-job training to recent high school graduates.

“Aspire is working hard to provide a direct pipeline of skilled employees into our Johnson County businesses,” said Amanda Rubadue, vice president of Economic Development at Aspire. “We can connect employers to students, faculty, and career centers across Johnson County and the Southside of Indy to help them find the workforce they need.”

Aspire’s School-to-Work Specialist, Jennifer Hollingshead, collaborated with Greenwood Community High School to work with local employers for PowerHour Presentations to students. She also worked with Central Nine Career Center to host Discover Your Career Pathway, which provided students and parents with information about trade careers and apprenticeship programs.

Opportunities like those mentioned can be found on Aspire’s menu of workforce development efforts which is used as a guide to the many options for employers to engage with local schools. For more information or to collaborate with Aspire and work with local students and alumni, contact Jennifer Hollingshead at jhollingshead@aspirejohnsoncounty.com or call 317-888-4856 ext. 113.