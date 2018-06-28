Eskenazi Health encourages the public to take special precautions this Fourth of July

By Dr. Rajiv Sood, medical director, Richard M. Fairbanks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health

Fireworks account for nearly 12,000 injuries each year in the United States. Statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission show most of these injuries are burns, which often result from improper use of sparklers and other legal and illegal fireworks, and they usually involve the hands, face, eyes, arms and legs.

Many of these injuries could be avoided or minimized by following some simple safety measures. The Richard M. Fairbanks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health, the only adult burn center that serves Central and Southern Indiana, works to educate the public about proper burn prevention procedures every Fourth of July.

Burn prevention is an integral part of the education services our burn center provides for the community. Almost 30 to 40 percent of the burns we see are preventable with the appropriate education.

I always recommend that people leave fireworks to the professionals but if you choose to use fireworks at your home, it is important to take some special precautions. Some helpful safety tips include:

Never re-light a “dud” firework (have a bucket of water nearby)

Never build or experiment with homemade fireworks

Make sure only adults handle fireworks

Give children glow in the dark wands and noise makers instead of sparklers

Read and follow all instructions

Check with local police and fire departments to see what can legally be discharged in your area

In the unfortunate event that an incident occurs, it is important to respond to the situation immediately. If clothing catches on fire, the best way to put out the fire is to “stop, drop and roll.” Once the fire is extinguished, the clothes from the area of the burn should be removed and any burned skin should be cooled for five to 10 minutes. The burned area should then be wrapped in a clean, dry dressing or warm blanket. As with any medical emergency, call 911 immediately.

Remember, no firework is truly safe for people to light themselves at home. Even fireworks that may seem harmless have potential to cause serious injury. Avoidance is the best medicine when it comes to fireworks.