Employer Resource Network hires first success coach

Aspire is part of the Community Core Team tasked with launching and leading the ERN program along with the Johnson County Community Foundation, United Way of Johnson County, Ivy Tech Community College and Express Employment Professionals.

The new success coach, Greg Pryor, earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from IUPUI, a master’s degree in educational psychology from Ball State University and professional coach training through the Coach U educational program. He leverages leadership experience from the education and workforce development fields where he worked from 2011 to 2021. Pryor said he feels his purpose is to support individuals on their personal and professional development journey.

“We’ve heard time and again from employers who say if they could improve employee retention, they would have less need to recruit new people,” said Aspire President and CEO Christian Maslowski. “We also hear from employers that more than 30 percent of their human resource manager’s time is spent on supporting employees’ personal needs and challenges, some of which contribute to turnover. This program puts a coach at the nexus of employee retention and employee support.”

The program’s launch earlier this year was thanks to the leadership of the Johnson County Community Foundation and funded by a grant from the Lilly Endowment to the foundation, which will administer the program for its first year or two and will employ the success coach. After the program establishes a firm footing, it will transition out of the foundation to become housed with one of the other Community Core Team member organizations. The foundation is a nonprofit public charity established in 1991 to serve donors, award grants and provide leadership to improve Johnson County.

This workplace-based employee success coaching results in real-time connections to community resources, allowing these employees to overcome the weighty problems outside of work that affect their productivity in the workplace.

Common types of resources that employees ask a success coach for help with are transportation, mental health, personal finance, childcare, housing and workplace goal-setting. The coach will be available onsite or virtually, depending upon each company’s health and safety policies. The services are free to the employee because the employer has invested in a share of the success coach’s time each week.

ERN is a national program supporting 28 area networks in nine states. Johnson County is the only ERN in Indiana.

Companies interested in hosting Success Coach Pryor at their business should contact Stephanie Wagner, community development liaison at Johnson County Community Foundation, at StephanieW@JCCF.org or (317) 738-2213.