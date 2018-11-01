Emmanuel Church creates library for kindergarteners

Emmanuel Church delivered 2,924 books along with four bookshelves to Rosa Parks Kindergarten Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Over the course of several weeks in September, attendees across all four of the multi-site church’s campuses donated new and gently used children’s books in order to provide the academy with a library.

Banta Campus Pastor Aaron Beasley shared, “We hope that this library will not only help this generation of students but many more generations to come as they not only learn to read, but also see how generosity can make a difference. It’s our pleasure as a church to continue to partner with and be a part of this great community.”

Emmanuel Church, led by Lead Pastor Danny Anderson, entered into a community partnership with Rosa Parks Kindergarten Academy in May of this year. After learning that the academy did not have a library of its own, the church volunteered to make it a reality. Drop-off locations were created at each physical campus for attendees to deposit books and an Amazon Wish List was created so that members of the church’s online campus could also participate.

“We were excited to invite the whole church to jump in because it gave everyone an opportunity to participate,” said Kerry Carmichael, Outreach Director at Emmanuel.

Blair Schneider, Principal of Rosa Parks Kindergarten Academy, shared what this means for the school, students and their families. “These books allow families to have frequent opportunities to read books and spend time with their children… By sharing literacy with our students’ families, we are impacting more than just the students,” Schneider said. :We’re providing literacy to individuals who may not be able to read, as well as introducing it to younger siblings before entering school. These books will help create a generation of readers, thinkers, writers and informed citizens.”

This book drive was part of an ongoing partnership between Emmanuel Church and Rosa Parks Kindergarten Academy. Previously, the church has provided classroom supplies to teachers, as well as teams of volunteers to assist teachers during the first week of school.