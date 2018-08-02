Emerson Avenue construction begins

The orange barrels are in place and the Emerson Avenue Corridor Project is now officially underway. Launched in mid-July, the revamping project stretches 1.5 miles from Main Street to County Line Road.

The Chamber has discussed the project with the City with emphasis on access to impacted businesses both during and after construction. “During construction, the city has assured us it will take great care to preserve access to all the vibrant firms and stores contributing to Greenwood’s growing economy,” Chamber President and CEO Christian Maslowski noted.

Greenwood Capital Projects Manager Kevin Steinmetz explained that for the overall project, the city is planning to improve the road, construct nine raised landscaped center medians, install new and improved traffic signals, plant 65 trees and install decorative light fixtures.

“We’re especially excited about construction of a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail that can be used for walking, running, cycling and other purposes,” Steinmetz added. The trail will generally run along the west side of Emerson, expanding the city’s rapidly growing trail system.

“We want to provide a really attractive road that is matched to the existing business demographic,” Steinmetz explained. He added that Greenwood wants to “put our best foot forward” as its improved section of Emerson Avenue meets up with Indianapolis’ planned widening of Emerson from County Line to Stop 11 Roads. During construction, at least one lane in each direction will remain open. Motorists can expect lane restrictions and the occasional brief lane closure, for instance, to allow movement of equipment.

The first phase of construction, involving work on the road and medians, will account for most of the project and therefore most of the inconvenience to motorists. This phase, totaling $1.8 million, is expected to be completed in September or October. During the next construction season, the city will install the trail and decorative signals and lighting. None of this work will close lanes of traffic. This will complete the project. To see details and maps of the project, click here. Business owners with questions about the project may contact Steinmetz at (317) 887-5000.

In a recent news release, Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said the improvements will provide both immediate and future benefits to the city. “Emerson is an important thoroughfare for Greenwood. The design offers a more aesthetically pleasing experience while also adding to the city’s expanding trail system. Long-term, these improvements will act as a catalyst for additional private investment along Emerson.” The release noted that several parcels, many with frontage on Emerson, would become much more desirable, with nearly 50 total acres available for commercial investment.

Maslowski concurred. “Leading communities, just as leading businesses, reinvest in themselves. The Emerson Avenue corridor is a primary gateway into Greenwood and enjoying great commercial and retail business growth. The city is creating an improved multimodal travel experience to match the same high standards it sets for business development. When completed, the improvements into this corridor’s safety and aesthetics will inspire a greater sense of place and better attract consumers and employees.”

“As a reminder, any business owner concerned about business interruption is encouraged to contact the Chamber to schedule a free, confidential 1:1 session with a business coach via our partners SCORE and Business Ownership Initiative. In addition, we want business owners to be aware that micro-lending is also available.”