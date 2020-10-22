Early voting begins this weekend at Perry Township Government Center

By Nancy Price

Southside residents may begin early voting this Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227. Voting will be held in the lower level of the facility.

“Voters will be going down the ramp, which is not covered, and into the building,” said Jackie Hudman, chief deputy trustee at the Perry Township Trustee Office.

Those with a handicap or disability may want to consider using a walker with a seat if waiting in line.

As well, those who want to avoid waiting indefinitely may consider averting weekdays during lunchtime, after kids are released from school and after voters leave work for the day.

From Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, Perry Township Government Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As well, it will remain open Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING TO POLLS ON ELECTION DAY:

A photo ID that displays your name, an expiration date (can be current or expired sometime after Nov. 6, 2018) and be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government . Acceptable forms include: an Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued photo ID card, military ID or U.S. Passport. A student ID from an Indiana State school may be used if it meets the above requirements. A student ID from a private institution may not be used for voting purposes.

. Acceptable forms include: an Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued photo ID card, military ID or U.S. Passport. A student ID from an Indiana State school may be used if it meets the above requirements. A student ID from a private institution may not be used for voting purposes. If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail, you will also need to provide proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include (must show current name and current address): Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued ID card; any current and valid photo ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document.

Acceptable forms include (must show current name and current address): Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued ID card; any current and valid photo ID; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document. Voters without ID: If you are unable or unwilling to present ID meeting these requirements, you may cast a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, you have until noon 10 days after the election to follow up with the county election board and either provide the necessary documentation or affirm that one of the law’s exemptions applies to you.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents may go to vote.indy.gov to view a list of polling locations.