Dye’s Walk Country Club launches major improvements

Dye’s Walk Country Club broke ground last month on the construction of a new Clubhouse Annex building designed to improve access, traffic flow and amenities offered to its members. The 4,600-square-foot, two-story annex will house the Pro Shop, locker rooms and golf simulators and will make room for expanded family dining in the main building. Also, the course itself is getting a refresh beginning late September with a Tee Box leveling project and converting its bunkers to the most recent technology known as Billy Bunkers. The nearly $2,000,000 investment will allow Dye’s Walk to remain the premier private golf club on the Southside of Indianapolis.

The new Pro Shop Annex is being built by Jeff West Construction, a mainstay on the Southside and long-standing member of Dye’s Walk. Building completion is slated for March 2023 in time for next year’s golf season.

Established in 1961 and originally only nine holes, Dye’s Walk was the first course Pete Dye developed. Fortunately, over the years, Pete would consult and provide recommendations which have continually improved the course and retained the signature Pete Dye trademarks.

Since Pete’s passing in January 2020, Ron Kern, a golf architect whose father designed the second nine which opened in 1974, is lending his expertise helping Dye’s Walk navigate the course improvements noted above. His work will be complemented by C. R. Lutzke Golf, (Chris Lutzke) a longtime Pete Dye employee and protégé who is spearheading the construction aspect of the project outlined above. This work will commence in late September and will be complete by late November 2022. The course will remain open during this period with temporary tees and weather permitting, the new tees will be playable by spring of 2023.

Kyle Baumann, Dye’s Walk PGA director of golf/general manager is excited for the upcoming facility and golf course improvements. “Dye’s Walk is about golf, social life, family and recreation. Adding these upgrades will elevate the members’ country club experience,” Baumann said.

Dye’s Walk Country Club, originally developed by Pete Dye as a nine-hole golf course, is now an 18-hole member-owned course and the only private country club in Greenwood. Located at 2080 Golf View Drive, Greenwood, IN, the club boasts 375 golf members and offers social memberships for non-golfers to enjoy dining, swimming and numerous social events throughout the year. In addition, Dye’s Walk serves as the practice facility for University of Indianapolis and Center Grove Schools.