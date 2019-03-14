Dudich appointed CFO at University of Indianapolis

The University of Indianapolis has announced the appointment of Jason D. Dudich as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Dudich, who currently serves as the budget director for the State of Indiana, will join the university’s executive leadership team in June following the 2019 legislative session. Dudich’s appointment follows a search that attracted top candidates from across the country.

Dudich will provide leadership and oversight for all aspects of the university’s financial administration including development and administration of financial policies and procedures; accounting; external auditing; accounts payable and receivable; insurance programs; benefits plans; operating and capital budgets; capital projects financing; management over the university’s relationships with credit rating agencies and lenders; and management of the university’s real estate portfolio and various third-party relationships with outsourced investment managers for endowed assets.

“Jason’s reputation for collaboration and innovation complements his deep understanding of the complexities of financial management. His expertise is particularly relevant to the university’s focus on further aligning strategies with institutional vision while addressing the challenges facing higher education,” said Robert L. Manuel, president of the University of Indianapolis.

In his current role, Dudich oversees the state’s $34 billion annual operating and capital budget, collaborating with Gov. Eric Holcomb and staff, the Indiana General Assembly and state agency directors on fiscal policy, overall budget management and state policy issues. His prior experience includes overseeing the finances and administrations of the State of Illinois, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the city of Indianapolis and the office of the mayor, where he served as controller and then chief of staff for former Mayor Greg Ballard. Dudich earned a bachelor of science in public financial management from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, Bloomington.

“The University of Indianapolis plays a major role within central Indiana, building our community through education and creating leaders of tomorrow,” said Dudich. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, students, administration and the community to build upon the financial foundation and successes already achieved and contribute to the institution’s role in impacting our region through innovation and partnerships. I want to thank Gov. Holcomb for the opportunity to have served as his state budget director during the past two years. It has been a pleasure and honor to serve in his administration.”

The University of Indianapolis, which has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, recently completed its five-year financial plan aligned with the institution’s Vision 2030, created in 2012. During this time, the institution launched 13 new programs aligned with sector and workforce development needs including engineering, addictions counseling and nursing and established the R.B. Annis School of Engineering. In addition, the opening of the university’s Health Pavilion brought an interdisciplinary approach to health sciences and healthcare graduates and undergraduate programs, including nursing, psychology, social work, physical therapy and occupational therapy and the Community Health Network Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Clinics.