Dr. Tanuja Singh begins tenure as 10th UIndy president

In March, the University of Indianapolis announced the board of trustees had unanimously approved the selection of Tanuja Singh, DBA, MBA, M.Sc., as the university’s 10th president after a comprehensive global search process. Dr. Singh assumed office on July 1, 2023.

“I believe it is an honor and a privilege to be leading the university during this time of change in both higher education and in our world,” Dr. Singh said. “I am filled with gratitude, excitement and hope. Thank you to the board of trustees for their faith in my abilities and my commitment to the university.”

“I am so excited to join UIndy at a time when we are positioned for tremendous growth. Just as Indianapolis is moving forward, so too is the University of Indianapolis moving forward with it,” Dr. Singh said. “I believe that the University of Indianapolis can be a major source of talent for our community. I am a strong believer that universities must intentionally collaborate with the businesses, government, not-for-profits and others in the community. Our futures are intricately linked, and I welcome the opportunity to share ideas for the future.”

“A hallmark of Dr. Singh’s career is aligning talent and priority. She has been forward-looking in ensuring that her institutions are meeting the expectations of today’s learners and employers,” said University of Indianapolis Board of Trustees Chair David Resnick said in March at the university’s announcement event. “As higher education is rapidly changing, and with it the demands of our students and community partners, this makes her the right leader at the right time for UIndy, and we are so excited to welcome her to Indianapolis.”

Singh most recently served as the provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at Loyola University New Orleans. Previously, she served at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, where she was the dean of the Greehey School of Business for 11 years. She also served in various roles including department chair and professor of marketing at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill., for 13 years. Dr. Singh earned her doctorate in business administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., an MBA from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and a M.Sc. in physics from University of Allahabad in India.

“Helping our students discover their potential and supporting them in their endeavors is one of our most important goals. My charge is to make sure that we achieve this by increasing opportunities for them through collaborative participation; both within our campus community, but just as importantly, in how we engage with the city and beyond. Our highly engaged faculty, staff and students will be our greatest asset moving forward. I am really looking forward to working closely with our alumni and other supporters to engage them fully with our vision and plans.”

“I know that our board is equally committed to supporting UIndy and our vision of excellence. Together we will work to strengthen our connection with the community, raise the profile of UIndy and its students and work collaboratively with our local community leaders. I know that everyone will join me in a renewed sense of purpose, energy and excellence as we develop a future that aligns our reality with our potential and our ambition,” said Dr. Singh.