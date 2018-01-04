Doobie or not Doobie?

Are you curious why smoking weed or using clean-burning hemp oil become associated in the collective consciousness of Americans with violence, immorality and soul-draining insanity, when mountains of research reveal the complete opposite?

During Hoover’s presidency, an elite group dominated by Du Pont petrochemical company and major financial backer, Treasury Secretary and banker Andrew Mellon who controlled Gulf Oil Corporation. In 1913 secret meetings were held by fat-cat financial tycoons, including industrialist Henry Ford who revolutionized assembly-line modes of production for the automobile. Benign hemp seed oil and psychoactive Marijuana were lumped together: stigmatized by the petroleum industry abetted by American businessman, politician, and newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst who built the nation’s largest newspaper chain and media company.

Propaganda launched by Hearst’s flamboyant yellow journalism and movies, hemp and weed were stigmatized: a threat to their billion-dollar enterprises. Who has seen films like Reefer Madness (1936), Marihuana: Assassin of Youth (1935) and Marihuana: The Devil’s Weed (1936), all propaganda films designed by these industrialists to create an enemy out of marihuana. To continue profiting, hemp oil and weed had to go. Early -930 trusting Americans didn’t question authority or the media as we do today

Wakingtimes.com and many others point out: “Environment-polluting petroleum can be replaced with renewable, clean-burning, efficient, hemp-based biofuels. Everything, petroleum does, hemp does… however, vastly cleaner plus it’s an environmentally-friendly, renewable resource. Hemp burns 95 percent cleaner than fossil fuel with no C02 emission.

Fresh raw weed or marijuana, a complete food source, contains complete protein and omega 6 and 3 EFA’s necessary in maintaining health. Fresh raw marijuana holds magnesium, phytosterols, ascorbic acid, beta carotene, calcium, folic Acid, fiber, iron, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, riboflavin, niacin and thiamine. The CBD in fresh raw marijuana is rich in vitamins A, E, D and B12. Fresh raw marijuana rejuvenates the skin and is beneficial for sunburn, acne, eczema and psoriasis. Fresh raw marijuana relieves symptoms of PMS is an effective anti-inflammatory that relieve from arthritis pain, , prevents and treats certain cancers, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, reduces fatigue and chronic pain, improves memory, emotional stability, concentration and alertness, increases learning abilities, provides instant energy. Evil weed?

Exhausted by the lies, people don’t believe horror stories anymore. Weed is becoming widely accepted as a medicinal miracle for a wide array of ailments. Seems the only thing “dangerous” about weed is greed, ignorance and it’s a felony to possess.