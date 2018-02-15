Delivered with love

Perry Senior Services surprise Perry Township seniors with flowers for Valentine’s Day

With a list of 13 names and addresses, Perry Senior Services volunteer Ruby Fox and her husband Richard stood at the doors of Crestwood Village, ready to surprise the seniors residing there with a floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day.

“They are beautiful,” exclaimed Dollie Simon, the Foxes’ first recipient of the day. “How nice!”

Perry Senior Services aimed to not have local seniors feel lonely or forgotten this Valentine’s Day by offering a flower delivery service this year. Those who donated $10 could sent a bouquet of flowers to a specified person, or have it go toward a list people Perry Seniors chose.

Perry Seniors volunteers delivered flowers to approximately 50 people this year. Flowers were donated by Trans-Plants Inc, transplants-indy.com. Volunteers gathered on the morning of Feb. 13 to wrap the flowers in tissue and ribbon, topping them with a card.

“Neighbors and friends want you to know you are loved,” the card states.

The flowers were delivered Feb. 13 and 14.