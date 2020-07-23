DAR Samuel Bryan Chapter to celebrate 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

The Samuel Bryan Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is celebrating the women’s right to vote – the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment reads, “The rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. …” The amendment of two sentences and 39 words represent generations of dedicated work. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has a very long history in supporting the accomplishments of these women who fought for women’s right to vote.

The event will have participating women gather at the west end of Main Street near the Beech Grove Public Library on Aug. 29. at 10 a.m. Molly Sanders, vice-regent to the Samuel Bryan Chapter, will lead the women at approximately 10:30 a.m., east toward Beech Grove City Hall, about two-and-a-half blocks. Upon arrival at the front steps of the building, the group will then stop to listen to words of inspiration and encouragement.

Afterward, the gathered women are invited to attend a reception at the Beech Grove Public Library. Women of all ages, men and children are welcome to participate. The reception will be held, rain or shine.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this celebration to our community and celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment. I am proud of the planning committee, and we look forward to introducing our guests to those that will be walking with us,” added Patricia Moy, the regent to the Samuel Bryan Chapter, NSDAR.

Guest speakers will be Dr. Laura Wilson, assistant professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, where she specializes in gender politics, campaigns, elections and state government and Mrs. Charlotte Blair, the state regent to the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution, is invited to speak, along with other local individuals.

Chapter members have been preparing and sewing sashes similar to what the original suffragists wore in 1919 during the campaign for women’s right to vote. Some chapter members will be dressed as a suffragist, and the public is invited to dress in white as well for the walk if they like. The wearing of masks is highly recommended.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

For DAR membership inquiries, questions about the Samuel Bryan Chapter, or the Suffragist Celebration Walk, please contact the chapter by email at samuelbryanchapterdar@gmail.com or go to Facebook.com/Suffragist-Celebration-Walk.

To learn more about DAR, visit dar.org.